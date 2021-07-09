Synergy Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 386,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303,442. The stock has a market cap of $223.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

