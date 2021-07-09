Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells $405,584.20 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Erin Thomas Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,608,850.50.

On Monday, June 21st, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00.

NYSE SWCH opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. Switch’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Switch by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Switch by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Switch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

