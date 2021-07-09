Swerve (SWRV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.59 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and $3.59 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,494,964 coins and its circulating supply is 13,493,414 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

