Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

SWDBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

SWDBY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,948. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

