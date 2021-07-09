Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.00.
SWDBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.
SWDBY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,948. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.