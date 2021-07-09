SureRemit One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,832.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $15,832.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00121083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00164738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,183.26 or 1.00025331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00947635 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.