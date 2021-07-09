Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04).

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 394,579 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,908,000 after purchasing an additional 390,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.