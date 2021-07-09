SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Up 4.5%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 4,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 600,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.03.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $3,013,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.