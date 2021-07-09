Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.04.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$29.03. 594,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,468,163. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,612.78. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.07.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.7400002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

