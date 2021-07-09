Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $178.37

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $178.37 and last traded at $177.92, with a volume of 3602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 479.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

