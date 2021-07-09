Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Summit Wireless Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -423.93% -139.67% -97.53% Summit Wireless Technologies Competitors -23.12% 1.70% 0.81%

7.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Wireless Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Summit Wireless Technologies Competitors 2120 8366 15537 646 2.55

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.99%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million -$12.70 million -1.50 Summit Wireless Technologies Competitors $3.33 billion $587.02 million 19.45

Summit Wireless Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies. Summit Wireless Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Wireless Technologies rivals beat Summit Wireless Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

