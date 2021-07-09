Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.44

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.44 and last traded at C$18.44, with a volume of 16788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMU.UN. CIBC raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

