Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SUOPY opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.52. Sumco has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.51.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $716.64 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sumco will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

