StrongHands Market Capitalization Hits $806,890.71 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $806,890.71 and approximately $11.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,609,777,005 coins and its circulating supply is 17,196,582,651 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars.

