Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Straumann from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Straumann presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87. Straumann has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

