Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Stamps.com Put Options (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 20,393 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,363% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,394 put options.
NASDAQ:STMP traded up $125.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.55. The stock had a trading volume of 236,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,184. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.13.
Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at about $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after purchasing an additional 328,305 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 215,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after acquiring an additional 180,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Stamps.com
Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.
