Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,355 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 759% compared to the average daily volume of 274 call options.

VVOS stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VVOS shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

