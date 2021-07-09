Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Dun & Bradstreet Call Options (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,534 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 851% compared to the average daily volume of 477 call options.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

