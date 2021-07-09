Stock Buyback Plan Announced by Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Board

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.96. 1,774,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.65. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

