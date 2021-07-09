Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

