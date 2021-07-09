Stifel Financial Corp Sells 223 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Shares of BAP opened at $118.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.75. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

