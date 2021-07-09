Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 132.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Shares of R opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.41. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

