Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 38.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 141,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF opened at $61.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

