Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.