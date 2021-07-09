Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SBT opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.84 million, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.78. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

