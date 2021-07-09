Stephens Lowers Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Equal Weight

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM stock opened at $184.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.30. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $195.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $201,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 101,055.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.