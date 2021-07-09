Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $130.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.