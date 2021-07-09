Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $78.15 and a one year high of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

