Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,783,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 892,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after acquiring an additional 109,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 888,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

