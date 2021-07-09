Stephens Inc. AR Buys 463 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.07% of Mercury General worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,581,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $19,642,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,467,000 after buying an additional 193,615 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mercury General by 684.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 173,160 shares during the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of MCY opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.