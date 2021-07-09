Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $93.70 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

