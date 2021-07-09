Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms have commented on STLA. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ STLA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. 141,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,397. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,103,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,969,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

