Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $59.96 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

