Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Shares Purchased by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 1,995.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,417 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.42% of Stealth BioTherapeutics worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 478,903 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of MITO stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.