StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

StarTek stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,436. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,166,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 83,887 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.