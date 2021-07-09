Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 271,734 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 4.49% of Star Group worth $19,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Star Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Star Group in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Star Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Star Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92. Star Group, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $455.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

