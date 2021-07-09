Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

SLFPY traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $15.50. 326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $18.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

