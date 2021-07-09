Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Sells $991,800.00 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $197.72 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.32.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 203.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 51.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 10.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

