Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Sells $991,800.00 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $197.72 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.32.
Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Stamps.com Company Profile
Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.
