Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.77), with a volume of 19,021 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £94.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.