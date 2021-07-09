S&T Bank Has $783,000 Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

S&T Bank decreased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 423,069 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 118,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,645,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 14,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,032. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

