S&T Bank Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

S&T Bank lifted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hercules Capital makes up approximately 1.7% of S&T Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. S&T Bank’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 277,987 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 105,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 101,148 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 124,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,525. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

