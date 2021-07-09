S&T Bank Buys 1,329 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after purchasing an additional 151,815 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

SJM stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.03. The company had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $102.87 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

