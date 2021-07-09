S&T Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

S&T Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,429 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

NYSE LUV traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. 89,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,998. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.