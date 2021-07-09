S&T Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

S&T Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 68,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.