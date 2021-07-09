S&T Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

S&T Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 68,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

