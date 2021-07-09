Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Squarespace currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 in the last quarter.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.