SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,509 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

