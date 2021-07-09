Sprott (NYSE:SII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

SII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Sprott stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $973.92 million and a PE ratio of 33.53. Sprott has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SII. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth $9,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

