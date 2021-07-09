Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Up 6%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 10,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,174,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

