Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SRLP opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $589.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently 240.54%.

In other news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $287,075.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,325.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,964,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,152,907 shares of company stock worth $530,844,275 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth about $508,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

