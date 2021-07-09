Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $256.15 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $211.10 and a one year high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.36.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.29.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.