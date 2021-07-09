Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 320,254 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320,254 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after buying an additional 351,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 235,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 166,449 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $4,343,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

